Click It or Ticket campaign starts Monday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The North Dakota Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies are increasing patrols starting Monday to encourage motorists to buckle up.

The effort is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Click It or Ticket campaign that runs through May 31, encompassing the Memorial Day holiday weekend, usually a time of heavy travel.

More information about traffic safety initiatives can be found at visionzero.nd.gov or on the Vision Zero ND Facebook or Twitter page.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0