Click It or Ticket campaign starts Monday

Click It or Ticket campaign starts Monday

{{featured_button_text}}

The North Dakota Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies are increasing patrols starting Monday to encourage motorists to buckle up.

The effort is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Click It or Ticket campaign that runs through May 31, encompassing the Memorial Day holiday weekend, usually a time of heavy travel.

More information about traffic safety initiatives can be found at visionzero.nd.gov or on the Vision Zero ND Facebook or Twitter page.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News