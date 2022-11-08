Cleary flips Bismarck-area state Senate seat

Republican Sean Cleary prevailed Tuesday night to flip Bismarck’s only Democratic-held seat in the Legislature.

With all precincts reporting, Cleary had 60% of the vote to incumbent Democratic Sen. Tracy Potter’s 40% for the District 35 Senate seat.

Cleary said he is “really grateful for all my supporters and everyone who voted this fall and look forward to working on behalf of the district in the state Capitol this coming session.”

He said he expects issues of workforce and use of the state’s Legacy Fund oil tax savings to be priorities of the 2023 Legislature, and “(I) look forward to diving in once I get in to the Senate.”

Potter said he was disappointed and felt “like he let some people down.” He called Tuesday a “tough night all over North Dakota” for Democrats, who appeared to lose seats from an already tiny minority in the Legislature.

District 35 Democrats in March appointed Potter to the seat following Sen. Erin Oban’s resignation to take on a state director role for U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development. Potter is an author and historian and is retired from a career in heritage tourism. He previously held the Senate seat from 2006-10.

Cleary in June defeated district-endorsed Republican Ryan Eckroth, whose past financial troubles resurfaced in the primary race. Cleary is a former staffer for Gov. Doug Burgum and U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., and now works in project management and grant writing for the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation.

Cleary during the campaign said his priorities would be "a growing economy, good schools, safe communities and low taxes." Potter touted his experience and said his priorities were concerns for state government employees and retirees, and property tax relief.

The race was the most expensive among legislative candidates this year, with Cleary and Potter raising more than $120,000 combined.

District 35 encompasses an area of Bismarck south of Interstate 94, east of the Missouri River and as far south as East Broadway Avenue. The state Capitol is in the district.

District 35 House

Longtime incumbent Republicans held onto their seats Tuesday in Bismarck’s District 35 House race.

With all precincts reporting, Reps. Bob Martinson and Karen Karls had 31% and 30% of the vote, respectively, to Democratic-NPL challengers Don Morrison’s and Kris Mount’s 19% and 19%, respectively.

Martinson is one of the longest-serving lawmakers, from 1972-97 and since 2000. Karls was first elected in 2006.

District 31

In the District 31 House race, Rep. Karen Rohr, R-Mandan, and 18-year-old dairy farmer Dawson Holle, a Republican from St. Anthony, had leads late Tuesday over former Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Chairman Mike Faith, a Democrat.

With 10 of 18 precincts fully reporting, Rohr and Holle had 43% each to Faith's 14%. Holle would be the youngest state lawmaker.

District 31 is a vast swath of southwestern North Dakota that includes southern Morton County and shares geography with the Standing Rock Indian Reservation.

In the district's Senate race, incumbent Don Schaible, R-Mott, ran unopposed for reelection.