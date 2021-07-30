Clean energy board takes shape with hundreds of millions on the line for projects

“There have been billions of dollars of new deals identified by our Commerce Department in the last two months,” he said. “There is a tremendous amount of momentum happening in our state right now.”

Several pieces of legislation direct money to the energy authority aside from the $250 million line of credit. The authority will receive an initial $25 million appropriation from the state general fund, as well as up to $30 million every two years in earnings from the Legacy Fund, which is the state’s oil tax savings account.

The energy authority will make recommendations to the full Industrial Commission, chaired by Burgum, for projects that should receive funding in the form of grants, loans and other types of financial assistance.

Sanford said the $25 million appropriation is a good start, but not enough considering some of the projects that could make use of the funds will cost hundreds of millions of dollars or more. Any amount of money the energy authority could award them would be “like a slight down payment” to help get them off the ground, he said.

“That’s a drop in the bucket compared to what these projects are needing,” he said.

