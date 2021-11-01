Clean Diesel Grant Program accepts applications

The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality is accepting applications for the fiscal year 2021 State Clean Diesel Grant Program.

The goal of the program is to reduce diesel emissions. Schools, cities, counties and other government agencies that require larger, diesel-powered vehicles can apply for money to buy new or newer, diesel-powered, zero-emission, hybrid or alternatively fueled vehicles. Environmental Quality will issue about $337,000 in grants funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The application and program guidelines are available at https://deq.nd.gov/AQ/News.aspx. Applications can be mailed to the Division of Air Quality, 4201 Normandy St., Bismarck, ND 58503-1324 or emailed to airquality@nd.gov. The deadline is 5 p.m. Central time on Nov. 30.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0