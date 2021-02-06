Chronic wasting disease cases in North Dakota deer take noticeable jump

North Dakota had been somewhat of an island -- surrounded by infected areas but free of the disease -- until 2009, when the first case was confirmed in a deer in the south central part of the state. Since then, 33 more cases have been documented in that hunting unit, 3F2, including 21 in the past two years.

“The disease is kind of clustered rather than scattered,” Bahnson said.

No cases have been found in elk or moose in North Dakota. But cases in deer have been confirmed in four other western units in the past three years, and officials brace for an inevitable spread of the disease across the state. When the growth will reach a point where it begins causing significant declines in the deer population is hard to predict, because it depends on numerous factors including deer density and habitat conditions.

“But we know it is out there -- that theoretical threshold,” Bahnson said. “That’s what’s concerning.”

For now, infection rates are fairly low -- about 5% for mule deer in 3F2, and around 2% for whitetails in that unit and others.