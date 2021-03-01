 Skip to main content
Child Care Aware of North Dakota resumes services

Child Care Aware of North Dakota is resuming services now that administration and operations have temporarily moved to the North Dakota Department of Human Services.

The child care resource and referral service, approved training for child care providers, and related quality and consultation services were temporarily disrupted when Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota ceased operations in mid-January. 

Information about all approved training is online at www.ndgrowingfutures.org. Families seeking information and help finding child care can continue to use ndchildcare.org/parents or can speak to a referral specialist by calling 800-997-8515.

