Child abuse victims trended upward in North Dakota over past decade

The number of reported victims of child abuse and neglect in North Dakota has trended upward over the past decade.
The number of child abuse victims increased from 1,134 in 2010 to 1,797 in 2019, with a peak of 2,097 in 2018, according to the North Dakota Department of Human Services.
The number of child victims in maltreatment cases related to neglect, physical abuse, psychological maltreatment and sexual abuse in that time period rose from 9,083 to 9,782, with a peak of 11,008 in 2018.
As the coronavirus pandemic forced the closure of schools, day cares and many businesses last spring, and North Dakota’s unemployment shot up in April, Human Services' Child Protection Services saw a decline in suspected reports of child abuse and neglect in the state compared to previous years.
The agency attributes that to teachers, doctors, day care providers and neighbors being absent from the day-to-day lives of children.
“There were fewer mandated reporters and having fewer eyes on the children,” agency Administrator Marlys Baker said.
A study published in the journal Child Abuse and Neglect in 2018 reported a 35% drop in shaken baby syndrome hospitalizations of young children since the implementation of the Period of Purple Crying prevention program in 2009. The program educates about increased crying in infants from 2 weeks old to 5 months old, which is part of normal development but can trigger frustration in parents and caregivers.
“Awareness is the first step to prevention,” said Jennifer Boub, who oversees the program for Prevent Child Abuse North Dakota.
For more information go to http://www.pcand.org/projects/period-of-purple-crying.html.
North Dakota Nurturing Parenting programs also are offered throughout the state each fall and spring. In the Bismarck-Mandan area people interested can contact Julie Zent at 701-426-9911 or Bisman.nurturinga@gmail.com. For more information on the program go online to https://www.ndnurturing.org/.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!