Child abuse victims trended upward in North Dakota over past decade

The number of reported victims of child abuse and neglect in North Dakota has trended upward over the past decade.

The number of child abuse victims increased from 1,134 in 2010 to 1,797 in 2019, with a peak of 2,097 in 2018, according to the North Dakota Department of Human Services.

The number of child victims in maltreatment cases related to neglect, physical abuse, psychological maltreatment and sexual abuse in that time period rose from 9,083 to 9,782, with a peak of 11,008 in 2018.

As the coronavirus pandemic forced the closure of schools, day cares and many businesses last spring, and North Dakota’s unemployment shot up in April, Human Services' Child Protection Services saw a decline in suspected reports of child abuse and neglect in the state compared to previous years.

The agency attributes that to teachers, doctors, day care providers and neighbors being absent from the day-to-day lives of children.

“There were fewer mandated reporters and having fewer eyes on the children,” agency Administrator Marlys Baker said.