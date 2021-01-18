Changes coming for 2 North Dakota National Guard units

A North Dakota National Guard unit based in Williston will be moved to another state in 2025.

The plans for the 818th Engineer Company are part of nationwide adjustments in the Army engineer force, according to Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, adjutant general of the state Guard.

"This doesn’t mean that we won’t have North Dakota National Guard presence in the city. We are committed to a long-term unit presence in Williston,” Dohrmann said.

The Guard will develop options for a new unit in Williston with plans for a new armory. The Guard has had a presence in the city for more than a century.

Changes also are coming for a Jamestown-based Guard unit. The 817th Engineer Company will convert to a combat engineer company in 2025 and increase slightly in size.

