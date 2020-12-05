Chamber to hold virtual CEO Roundtable
The Greater North Dakota Chamber will hold its next CEO Roundtable event virtually on Tuesday.
The event titled "Legislative Agenda and Gameplan" will feature business and legislative voices and be held through Zoom. It is open to executives, business owners, managers, supervisors and other company leaders. The event is free to chamber members, and the chamber said people who are "seriously interested" in joining the organization may also be able to attend.
Speaking at the event will be: Arik Spencer and Matt Gardner with the chamber; Josh DeMorrett with ConocoPhillips; Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks; Rep. Corey Mock, D-Grand Forks; Rep. Emily O'Brien, R-Grand Forks; Brian Johnson with Choice Bank; Jennifer Wilson with Kirkwood Mall; Mike Dunn with Construction Engineers and Dr. Michael LeBeau with Sanford Health.
The event will begin at 9 a.m. To register, visit ndchamber.com. The chamber holds four CEO Roundtable events each year.
