Chain of Lakes seeks campground host

New Johns Lake

 BRIAN GEHRING, TRIBUNE

The federal Bureau of Reclamation is seeking a volunteer campground host for the Chain of Lakes 2023 recreation season.

The Chain of Lakes north of Wilton encompasses West Park Lake, East Park Lake, Heckers Lake and New Johns Lake.

Hosts are responsible for greeting campers, answering visitor questions, and helping inform the public about rules and regulations. The campground host site is at East Park Lake. Hosts are provided with a full-hookup campsite and a small stipend to help cover incidental expenses.

For more information, contact Macie Edwards at 701-319-9216 or chainlakes@usbr.gov

