Ceremony set to honor Bismarck-based National Guard soldiers; 957th served on southern border

Bismarck-based North Dakota National Guard soldiers who served about a year on the U.S.-Mexico border will be honored with a formal welcome home ceremony this weekend.

The event honoring the soldiers and their families is 1 p.m. Sunday at the Bismarck Event Center's Exhibit Hall A. The public is welcome to attend.

About 125 soldiers with the 957th Engineer Company deployed in October 2021 to support U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the southern border, which has seen surges of migrants. The U.S. Army, via the National Guard Bureau, requested the Guard unit's mobilization. The soldiers returned home in November.

Two soldiers on the mission -- Spc. Luis Alvarado, of Bismarck, and Spc. Gracin Clem, of Dickinson -- were credited with saving migrants from drowning while the migrants were attempting to cross the Rio Grande River in March.

Members of the 957th have deployed previously to Kuwait (2019-20), Kosovo (2009-10) and Iraq (2003-04). This was the largest single movement of soldiers from the unit.