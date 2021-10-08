 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ceremony held for soldiers deploying to southern border
0 Comments
alert top story

Ceremony held for soldiers deploying to southern border

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
100921-nws-troopsendoff.jpg

Members of the 188th Army Band perform for members of the North Dakota National Guard's 957th Engineer Company and their family and friends during a send-off ceremony on Friday morning at the MDU Resources Community Bowl. Gov. Doug Burgum and Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Alan Dohrmann were among the speakers. The 125 soldiers of the Bismarck-based unit will serve a yearlong mission helping U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the U.S.-Mexico border, which has seen surges of migrants this year.

 Tom Stromme

Officials, family and friends gathered at the MDU Resources Community Bowl in Bismarck on Friday to send off 125 North Dakota National Guard soldiers who will spend a year helping secure the U.S.-Mexico border.

The soldiers are with the Bismarck-based 957th Engineer Company. They'll support U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the southern border, which has seen surges of migrants this year. The U.S. Army, via the National Guard Bureau, requested the Guard's mobilization.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Doug Burgum and Maj. Gen. Alan Dohrmann, adjutant general of the state guard, were among the speakers Friday. U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, who traveled to the border in March, joined the event virtually, saying the deployment will enable border agents "to more efficiently and effectively carry out their law enforcement mission."

"Border security is national security, and I’ve seen the crisis at the southern border firsthand," said Hoeven, R-N.D.

Gov. Doug Burgum speaks at the MDU Resources Community Bowl, in Bismarck, to North Dakota National Guard soldiers before their deployment to the U.S.-Mexico border.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Archeologists unearth ancient 2,700-year-old luxury toilet

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News