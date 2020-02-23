Century-old Williston library to have windows restored

More than 100 years after it opened, a historic Williston building is finally going to get new windows.
The James Memorial Library served as the city’s first library and has been a part of Williston history for more than a century.
It opened in 1911 and served as the city’s library until 1983, when the Williston Community Library opened. The building sat mostly unused until talk of tearing it down began in the early 1990s. A group of concerned residents formed the James Memorial Preservation Society to save the historic building and develop it into a center for the visual arts.
The group was successful in raising the funds necessary to save the facility, in part thanks to a donation from the State Historical Society of North Dakota. The society now leases the building from the city and has assumed full financial responsibility for its maintenance and repair.
“I have no words to say how thankful I am that these people and these organizations keep giving towards this project,” Board Vice President Deana Novak told the Williston Herald. “In the last few months, it’s just been overwhelming the amount of support that we’ve gotten. I don’t even know how to say thank you for these donations, because it’s such a relief when this project has been something that we’ve worked towards for such a long time.”
“These grants provide a rare funding source and important spark plugs that energize our county and local museums and other organizations to preserve, document and present North Dakota’s heritage in their communities,” said Claudia Berg, director of the State Historical Society.
Novak said she will begin talks soon with the contractor, with the hope that work can begin sometime in the spring. She said she would like to raise enough money that the work could be completed by the end of summer.