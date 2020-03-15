Center celebrates 100th anniversary of local girl’s act of bravery

Center residents are marking the 100th anniversary of a hometown hero’s sacrifice.
In 1920, 16-year-old Hazel Miner helped keep her younger siblings, 11-year-old Emmett and 9-year-old Murdith, safe after the trio got lost in a blizzard. Various historical accounts spell Murdith's name differently, either Meredith or Myrdith.
Hazel, whose obituary described her as “a great lover of children,” succumbed to the cold before being rescued.
A Center Republican account from the time describes the tale.
On March 15, 1920, William Miner arrived at the local schoolhouse during a blizzard to drive his three children home in a horse-drawn sleigh. While he stepped away for a moment to get his saddle horse from the school barn, the sleigh went off without him. It was revealed later in historical accounts that the horse had started going on its way, leaving from the south gate instead of the north, the children helpless to stop it.
Getting lost in the blizzard, the children eventually became stuck in a coulee. The partially submerged sled was only 200 feet away from a nearby house, but the blizzard was so thick, the children couldn’t see any lights.
Search parties were mobilized quickly but had to give up when it became too dark and dangerous. They resumed on the morning of March 16, finding the children about 9 a.m. They discovered that Hazel had covered the younger children with blankets, succumbing herself to the cold in only the clothes she had on.
Emmett recalled in a 1963 Bismarck Tribune article that Hazel had not taken off her coat, but laid over her siblings, sharing whatever extra warmth there was with them. He also said she continually talked and sang songs to them, imploring them to keep awake.
Hazel’s story has never been forgotten. In 1938, a monument was erected in the Center Courtyard to mark her heroism. The funds were raised through many donors, including schoolchildren from across the state who collected pennies. In 1995, the Merry Mixers Homemakers Club collected donations for a headstone for Hazel in the Community Cemetery.
People from far and wide know of Hazel’s story and often ask about it when stopping in at the Oliver County Historical Society, according to President Judy McNulty. A man from Minnesota once came to visit because his grandmother had gone to school with the Miner children, she said.
The historical society in collaboration with the Center Community Club had planned a lyceum Monday in Hazel’s honor in the Center-Stanton Public School gymnasium, though it has now been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. Mandan folk musician Chuck Suchy was to perform an original ballad about Hazel, and Kevin Kremer, author of "Angel on the Prairie," was to be the keynote speaker.
Kremer had promoted the event on his Facebook page as a "a great way to learn what life was like in North Dakota EXACTLY 100 years ago."
Center Mayor Harold Wilkens said that although Hazel’s monument is prominent in town, he can’t remember any notable celebrations of her.
“It happened a long time ago, and most of our residents are younger,” said Wilkens, 90, noting that he's glad the story is still getting attention a century later.
