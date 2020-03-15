Center celebrates 100th anniversary of local girl’s act of bravery

Center residents are marking the 100th anniversary of a hometown hero’s sacrifice.

In 1920, 16-year-old Hazel Miner helped keep her younger siblings, 11-year-old Emmett and 9-year-old Murdith, safe after the trio got lost in a blizzard. Various historical accounts spell Murdith's name differently, either Meredith or Myrdith.

Hazel, whose obituary described her as “a great lover of children,” succumbed to the cold before being rescued.

A Center Republican account from the time describes the tale.

On March 15, 1920, William Miner arrived at the local schoolhouse during a blizzard to drive his three children home in a horse-drawn sleigh. While he stepped away for a moment to get his saddle horse from the school barn, the sleigh went off without him. It was revealed later in historical accounts that the horse had started going on its way, leaving from the south gate instead of the north, the children helpless to stop it.

Getting lost in the blizzard, the children eventually became stuck in a coulee. The partially submerged sled was only 200 feet away from a nearby house, but the blizzard was so thick, the children couldn’t see any lights.

