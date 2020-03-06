Cass-Clay recalling milk due to sanitizer in the product

Cass-Clay of Fargo is recalling certain gallon jugs of 1% low fat milk after determining that sanitizer was inadvertently introduced to the milk during production.

The milk was distributed to grocery stores throughout North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota. People who drink it could have "temporary and limited burning sensations," the company said in a statement.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we are voluntarily recalling this product and have asked grocery stores to remove (it) from shelves," the company said.

The affected milk has a "best by" date of 3/19 and a time stamp between 16:30 and 17:30. The information is on the back of the jug, above the nutrition facts label. Consumers who bought the milk can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Milk with other time codes and "best by" dates is not affected, the company said.

Consumers with questions can contact the company at 1-800-726-6455.

