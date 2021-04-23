Case dropped against sexual assault convict

Williams County prosecutors are dismissing the case against a Williston man whose conviction for continuous sexual abuse of a child was overturned by the North Dakota Supreme Court.

Juan Antonio Martinez, 44, was convicted in February 2019 of raping a girl multiple times in 2017. He was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison.

The state Supreme Court recently ordered a new trial in his case, saying his right to a public trial was violated when the judge in the case closed the courtroom to the public.

Prosecutors instead of retrying Martinez filed a motion to dismiss the charge against Martinez, the Williston Herald reported. Assistant State's Attorney Nathan Madden said the girl Martinez was accused of raping wouldn’t be available to testify. The family also had concerns about taking the case to trial again, he said.

