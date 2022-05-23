 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Carbon capture projects awarded loans in 2nd clean energy funding round

  • 0
_DSC4556.jpg (copy)

Blue Flint Ethanol operates next to Coal Creek Station south of Underwood on Oct. 13, 2020.

 MIKE MCCLEARY, TRIBUNE

North Dakota’s new clean energy board has doled out all of its loan funding and much of its grant money authorized by lawmakers, with the latest round of awards going to three carbon capture projects.

The state Industrial Commission on Monday approved a $100 million loan for Minnkota Power Cooperative’s Project Tundra and a $15 million loan for a project to capture and store emissions underground from Midwest AgEnergy Group’s Blue Flint Ethanol plant. The commission also approved a $1 million grant for Enerplus Resources Corp., which seeks to capture carbon emissions from generator engine exhaust in the oil fields and develop an injection well.

Carbon dioxide is a greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change if released into the atmosphere.

The regulators partially funded three of the seven applicants during the second funding round of the Clean Sustainable Energy Authority, which is an arm of the commission created by the 2021 Legislature.

People are also reading…

“It’s exciting to see that the demand is exceeding the supply,” said Gov. Doug Burgum, who chairs the commission.

Lawmakers established the energy authority to help fund the commercialization of low-emissions projects. They authorized $250 million in loans through the Bank of North Dakota, as well as $45 million in grant money, $20 million of which is to go to hydrogen-related projects. There is $16 million total in grant money left, which could be allocated during a future funding round.

Technical reviewers, advisers and energy authority members vetted the second round of applicants. Authority Director Al Anderson said members adjusted their focus given the limited amount of funding left.

“They were very specific on looking for the most significant emission-reduction projects that were there and also the most innovative,” he said. “They also looked at the impact to the state’s current economy.”

The Blue Flint project received a $3 million grant during the first funding round. The ethanol plant is in McLean County next to Coal Creek Station south of Underwood.

Project Tundra, which involves installing a carbon capture system at Minnkota’s coal-fired Milton R. Young Station, has indicated it may seek additional loans down the road if lawmakers were to approve more money. The power plant is in Oliver County near Center.

Enerplus operates oil wells on and near the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Shooter wounds 2 at Fargo restaurant, later kills himself

Shooter wounds 2 at Fargo restaurant, later kills himself

A convicted felon shot and wounded a 21-year-old woman and her 8-month-old child in an altercation that began  inside a crowded restaurant in south Fargo. The suspect later killed himself. Police say the shooting took place at Plaza Azteca Mexican Restaurant shortly after 1:45 p.m., Wednesday. The suspect, 24-year-old Malik Lamar Gill, of Moorhead, Minnesota, continued shooting at the woman when she ran outside while carrying the infant. The woman is listed in critical but stable condition at a local hospital. The infant suffered a gunshot wound to the hand and is listed in stable condition. Gill was later involved in a police pursuit that ended when the vehicle crashed into some trees after driving over stop sticks. Police say he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

South Dakota report: Noem's daughter got special treatment

South Dakota report: Noem's daughter got special treatment

South Dakota lawmakers have unanimously approved a report finding that Gov. Kristi Noem’s daughter got preferential treatment while she was applying for a real estate appraiser license in 2020. The findings of last year’s legislative probe repudiate Noem’s insistence that her daughter, Kassidy Peters, didn’t receive special treatment during her application. State lawmakers on the Republican-controlled Government Operations and Audit Committee on Wednesday approved their findings by a voice vote and without discussion. The Associated Press reported the Republican governor called a July 2020 meeting that included Peters and key decision-makers from the agency evaluating her license application just days after the agency moved to deny her the license.

North Dakota regulators seek to curb electronic pull tab machines

North Dakota regulators seek to curb electronic pull tab machines

North Dakota regulators want to change the definition of a bar to make clear where electronic pull tab machines will be allowed. Regulators have identified a handful of gas stations and convenience stores that have begun selling and serving booze so that they can put the wildly popular Las Vegas-style games that mimic slot machines in their businesses. The idea for the rule change is to clarify and preserve the intent of the Legislature when it defined a bar as a “retail alcoholic beverage establishment where alcoholic beverages are dispensed and consumed.” Gamblers are on track to wager $1.8 billion in the machines this fiscal year. The North Dakota Gaming Commission scheduled a Thursday meeting at the state Capitol to discuss the proposed changes and to take public comments.

Police arrest woman after 6-year-old son is found in trunk

Police arrest woman after 6-year-old son is found in trunk

Authorities and family members said a 28-year-old woman was arrested after police found her 6-year-old son’s body in the trunk of her car in a Minneapolis suburb. Orono police said the woman and a man were arrested on suspicion of murder after the boy’s body was found Friday. They haven't yet been formally charged. When officers stopped the car in Mound, Minnesota, they noticed blood inside the vehicle. Police have not yet released details about the boy or the circumstances of his death. Family members said the boy’s father was trying to win custody at the time of his death. The boy had been placed back with his mother in December after nearly a year in foster care.

Large northeastern North Dakota manufacturer shutting down

One of the largest employers in northeastern North Dakota is closing later this year. Winnipeg, Manitoba-based New Flyer Industries is shutting down its charter and transit bus manufacturing plant in Pembina, located close to the Canadian border. Pembina Mayor Mike Fitzgerald says company was notified of the decision in a letter. The company told Fitzgerald that it was having difficulty finding qualified employees, which is a factor in its conversion to electric vehicles. KFGO radio reports that the plant’s location also has become an issue, New Flyer also has a plant in Crookston, Minnesota, which is about 100 miles from Pembina. The Pembina plant opened in 1963. Fitzgerald calls the move “devastating” and says it will put more than 200 employees out of work

MN utility commission: CO2 pipelines should be regulated

MN utility commission: CO2 pipelines should be regulated

Minnesota utility regulators have decided pipelines that carry carbon dioxide are hazardous and therefore subject to state approval. The decision by the Public Utilities Commission Thursday affects two multibillion-dollar CO2 pipelines proposed to cross Minnesota and carry waste from several ethanol plants in the Midwest. Commissioners interpreted a 1998 state law on pipelines that carry hazardous materials includes those transporting carbon dioxide. The decision initiates a rulemaking process that could take a year to complete. Actual approval of any CO2 pipeline could take months after that. The companies seeking to build the pipelines disagree with the commission’s decision.

Watch Now: Related Video

Sri Lanka economic crisis leads to essential drug shortages

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News