Carbon capture projects awarded loans in 2nd clean energy funding round

North Dakota’s new clean energy board has doled out all of its loan funding and much of its grant money authorized by lawmakers, with the latest round of awards going to three carbon capture projects.

The state Industrial Commission on Monday approved a $100 million loan for Minnkota Power Cooperative’s Project Tundra and a $15 million loan for a project to capture and store emissions underground from Midwest AgEnergy Group’s Blue Flint Ethanol plant. The commission also approved a $1 million grant for Enerplus Resources Corp., which seeks to capture carbon emissions from generator engine exhaust in the oil fields and develop an injection well.

Carbon dioxide is a greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change if released into the atmosphere.

The regulators partially funded three of the seven applicants during the second funding round of the Clean Sustainable Energy Authority, which is an arm of the commission created by the 2021 Legislature.

“It’s exciting to see that the demand is exceeding the supply,” said Gov. Doug Burgum, who chairs the commission.

Lawmakers established the energy authority to help fund the commercialization of low-emissions projects. They authorized $250 million in loans through the Bank of North Dakota, as well as $45 million in grant money, $20 million of which is to go to hydrogen-related projects. There is $16 million total in grant money left, which could be allocated during a future funding round.

Technical reviewers, advisers and energy authority members vetted the second round of applicants. Authority Director Al Anderson said members adjusted their focus given the limited amount of funding left.

“They were very specific on looking for the most significant emission-reduction projects that were there and also the most innovative,” he said. “They also looked at the impact to the state’s current economy.”

The Blue Flint project received a $3 million grant during the first funding round. The ethanol plant is in McLean County next to Coal Creek Station south of Underwood.

Project Tundra, which involves installing a carbon capture system at Minnkota’s coal-fired Milton R. Young Station, has indicated it may seek additional loans down the road if lawmakers were to approve more money. The power plant is in Oliver County near Center.

Enerplus operates oil wells on and near the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.

