Carbon capture, Dakota Access hot topics during energy secretary visit

McLennan said Project Tundra has faced “a mixed bag.” In one instance, project leaders were working toward signing with a large international bank for financial consulting services when word came that the bank was pulling out.

“They decided they were not going to invest in coal anymore, period, whatever the project may be,” McLennan said. “We spent months and months working on a bank relationship that backed out right before we signed the documents.”

Project Tundra leaders have estimated the cost of a carbon capture and storage system to be $1 billion. Not many coal-fired power plants around the world use the technology, and the system at the Milton R. Young Station in Oliver County would be a first-of-its-kind project, which would likely make it more expensive than a future iteration at another facility.

The project involves a lot of explaining as its leaders court potential investors. If the plant were to convert to natural gas, for example, it would emit substantially more carbon dioxide than if it were to operate with coal and a carbon capture system, McLennan said. Project Tundra aims to capture at least 90% of the facility’s carbon emissions.