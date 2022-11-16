Capitol event to remember crash victims

Families and friends of people killed or severely injured in vehicle crashes are invited to the state Capitol on Friday to help commemorate the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.
State and local officials also will take part in the event that begins at 2 p.m. People can bring items representing their lost loved ones to help create a temporary memorial. People can RSVP at https://visionzero.nd.gov/events/WDR/RSVP/.
The event is sponsored by the North Dakota Department of Transportation through Vision Zero, a campaign started in 2018 with a goal of zero traffic fatalities on state roads. To learn more go to VisionZero.ND.gov.