 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Capitol event to remember crash victims

  • 0
Day of Remembrance (copy)

Yvonne Nelson, left, places items on a chair in Memorial Hall of the state Capitol in November 2021 in remembrance of her son Kyle, who died in a vehicle crash in 2014. Nelson and others who have lost loved ones in highway crashes were at the Capitol to help observe the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

 Tom Stromme

Families and friends of people killed or severely injured in vehicle crashes are invited to the state Capitol on Friday to help commemorate the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

State and local officials also will take part in the event that begins at 2 p.m. People can bring items representing their lost loved ones to help create a temporary memorial. People can RSVP at https://visionzero.nd.gov/events/WDR/RSVP/.

People are also reading…

The event is sponsored by the North Dakota Department of Transportation through Vision Zero, a campaign started in 2018 with a goal of zero traffic fatalities on state roads. To learn more go to VisionZero.ND.gov.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

After big win, Noem looks to cut tax, safeguard abortion ban

After big win, Noem looks to cut tax, safeguard abortion ban

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem enjoyed a large reelection margin as she continued to angle for national prominence from her small state. The large win seemed to be proof of the popularity of her hands-off approach to pandemic restrictions, but as she enters her second term, she will face challenges. Noem is looking to enact a historic tax cut and fend off attempts to soften the state’s abortion ban. But she will be working with Republicans in a Legislature that has not always been on board with the governor.

After election, marijuana advocates look to next states

After election, marijuana advocates look to next states

Marijuana advocates are looking toward their next states to target after experiencing some mixed results in the recent elections. Cannabis legalization measures for adults passed in Maryland and Missouri but failed in Arkansas, North Dakota and South Dakota. Supporters already are looking toward a March legalization vote in Oklahoma. Ohio also could hold a vote next year. Supporters are hoping for legislative success in 2023 in Hawaii and Minnesota while also lining up more states for initiatives in 2024. Meanwhile, it could take several months before Missouri and Maryland residents legally can buy marijuana.

South Dakota Sen. Thune's win breaks 'curse,' defies Trump

South Dakota Sen. Thune's win breaks 'curse,' defies Trump

U.S. Sen. John Thune set South Dakota history by winning his fourth Senate term. He became the second South Dakota senator to win four terms, defying what is known in local political circles as “the Curse of Karl" because Sen. Karl Mundt was the only politician to accomplish the feat. But it's not clear whether Thune's party will hold the majority after a midterm election in which the GOP failed to meet expectations of a sweeping victory. Thune says he wants to stay “focused on solutions,” especially on inflation, rather than bombastic politics. He is also pressing for his party to look beyond former President Donald Trump's influence.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Millions of crabs are on the move in Australia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News