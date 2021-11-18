Capitol ceremony to remember crash victims

A ceremony at the state Capitol on Friday will remember people killed in vehicle crashes in North Dakota.

The World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims event is at 2 p.m. in Memorial Hall. It's North Dakota's first official observance of the international event.

There will be speakers from state agencies as well as families who have lost loved ones in crashes. A moment of silence will be observed.

The event is open to the public. Go to https://visionzero.nd.gov/events/WDR/ to RSVP. Attendees are invited to bring a pair of shoes to create a temporary memorial on the Capitol steps. Shoes will be returned following the event.

North Dakota has a Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries. For more information, go to https://visionzero.nd.gov/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0