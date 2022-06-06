 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buyer saves northeastern North Dakota newspaper from closure

Valley News & Views

Shari Peterson reads the Valley News & Views of Drayton at the North Dakota Newspaper Association office in Bismarck. The paper's last edition will print June 2, for coverage of high school graduation. 

 JACK DURA

Readers of Valley News & Views in Drayton will go without a paper for two weeks instead of seeing their local newspaper close.

New owners Bob and Diane Simmons, who own Simmons Multimedia Stations and the new Borderland Press in Langdon, will publish their first issue of Valley News & Views on June 16. Publisher/Editor Lesa Van Camp told the Tribune last month the 40-year-old family publication's last edition would be June 2, citing health issues and difficulties finding a buyer and a part-time employee. 

“The paper enjoys a solid circulation and advertiser base, and we look forward to carrying on the tradition of great reporting and standards set forth by Lesa and her team,” Diane Simmons told Valley News & Views.

New Publisher Andrea Johnston is building a news team for the paper.

Lesa Van Camp

Van Camp

Van Camp, who plans to rest and garden after sending out her final billing, said she's grateful for the newspaper continuing, though some columnists will retire.



Her husband, Lyle, and his late mother, Roberta, founded the weekly Valley News & Views in 1982. The family sold the paper for financial reasons in 2007, but Lesa Van Camp in 2014 bought it back after the owner died suddenly.

Drayton has about 750 residents in the northern Red River Valley.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

