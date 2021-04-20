 Skip to main content
Burleigh County to lift load limits Thursday
Burleigh County to lift load limits Thursday

Burleigh County will lift spring load restrictions on county and township roads at 7 a.m. Thursday.

Any exceptions will be designated by on-site signs, County Engineer Marcus Hall said.

Load limits are aimed at protecting roads left vulnerable by the spring thaw. They're typically lifted when roadbeds have stabilized enough to carry normal loads.

A map showing all restrictions is available on the county website at www.burleighco.com.

Statewide seasonal load restriction information is available by calling 511, going to http://www.dot.nd.gov/divisions/maintenance/511.htm, or using the web app at https://travel.dot.nd.gov/.

