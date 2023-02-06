Burleigh County commissioners are considering an ordinance that would require companies building hazardous liquid pipelines to submit emergency plans to local officials.

The commission held a public hearing Monday evening on the proposal prompted by concerns expressed by some northern county residents about the route of the planned Midwest Carbon Express carbon dioxide pipeline.

The commission later will also be considering a separate proposed zoning ordinance pertaining to special use permits required for hazardous liquid pipelines. The ordinance considered Monday is aimed solely at ensuring public health and safety, according to County Planning Director Mitch Flanagan.

"The single intent of this ... is not to overrestrict this pipeline -- we cannot stop it through our zoning, through our ordinances, we cannot overrule (state regulators). We cannot stop this. It's coming," he said. "But we can ask for some mitigating factors, and one of the mitigating factors in my mind is the protection of life safety."

Neither ordinance would apply to existing pipelines.

The Midwest Carbon Express pipeline is to transport climate-warming CO2 emissions from Midwestern ethanol plants to North Dakota for permanent underground storage in Oliver County. Developer Summit Carbon Solutions has said the route 5 miles to the north of Bismarck is an adequate distance, but some area residents including former Mayor John Warford worry about safety and about the pipeline potentially impeding Bismarck's growth to the north. Warford previously told the Tribune that the pipeline route is 1.5-2 miles northeast of Bismarck's extraterritorial area.

The commission on Monday night, convening as the County Board of Health, considered a public health statement that "expresses concern for the risk of hazardous liquid gas exposure to humans, the environment and livestock." It recommends that hazardous liquid pipeline routes be kept at least 2 miles from residences until an emergency response plan is approved, and sets the stage for the ordinance.

Hazardous liquid gas, such as CO2, can be odorless and colorless and difficult to detect if a slow leak were to occur. The proposed ordinance states that such gases freeze skin on contact and that local emergency responders may not be prepared to handle a "mass toxic gas incident."

Flanagan told commissioners that no health officials provided input on the health statement. He said he sought comment from Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch but she did not respond. Commissioners voted to seek input from Bismarck-Burleigh Health Officer Dr. David Pengilly and County State's Attorney Julie Lawyer before deciding whether to adopt it.

The ordinance would require a pipeline company to provide educational materials to landowners and upon request to any other "interested persons" about the project and any associated dangers, and to provide an emergency action plan for approval by the Rural Fire District, Sheriff's Department, Emergency Management Department and local emergency medical service providers. The pipeline company would then provide regular updates to county Emergency Management.

If a carbon dioxide pipeline fell under federal regulations, the ordinance would require the company to provide documentation that it complied with those rules, as well as submit a plan for how the company would work with local officials in the event of an emergency. Those provisions also would apply to pipelines transporting hazardous liquids other than CO2.

If a carbon dioxide pipeline did not fall under federal regulations, the company would have to submit an emergency response plan with numerous requirements. They would include "an estimate of the worst-case discharge of carbon dioxide," a computer model showing the "blast zone" for the pipeline, an analysis of risks of alternative routes compared to the proposed route, and a map and legal description of all occupied structures and animal facilities within 2 miles of the route. The company also would have to secure county approvals for road use and would be responsible for repairing any road damage.

The federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration has told the Tribune that it's in the early stages of updating safety regulations for carbon dioxide pipelines, including requirements related to emergency preparedness and response.

Summit Executive Vice President Wade Boeshans has said that carbon dioxide pipelines have been operating in the U.S. for more than 50 years and that they have a solid safety record. He also has noted that North Dakota has had a high-pressure CO2 pipeline in place for more than 20 years, transporting carbon dioxide from the Great Plains Synfuels Plant in Beulah to oil fields in Canada.

The proposed ordinance also sets out rules for when a company stops using a hazardous liquids pipeline. The company would be required to remove the line and related facilities upon the request of a landowner, reclaim the land, and pay the cost of the work.

Several members of the public spoke out against the pipeline on Monday night, including Warford, who owns a ranch in Naughton Township northeast of Bismarck that's in the path of the pipeline.

"What is the public benefit from this pipeline?" he asked. "I'm not seeing too much public benefit, maybe $400,000 in property taxes ... the primary beneficiary of this is Summit Carbon Pipeline."

Rachelle Herbel, who owns land north of Bismarck with her husband, said she fears the impacts of a pipeline rupture.

"It's bad enough that beautiful pieces of land will be destroyed and devalued and that crops will no longer flourish, but I mean, it's just a total and complete and utter disregard for human life. It's sad," she said, holding back tears. "I love that land. It's God's country to me and to see it potentially destroyed for a poisonous pipeline?"

No one from Summit spoke during Monday's meeting, and no one spoke in favor of the pipeline.

The County Commission is likely to vote on the proposed ordinance on March 6.

Second ordinance

The Burleigh County Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday will consider a draft ordinance that would require companies building a hazardous liquid pipeline to obtain a county special use permit. It also would require private property owners who negotiate an easement with the pipeline company to obtain a county permit.

The company would be charged $300 for each "affected person" -- ranging from landowners to lien holders to people leasing land -- as well as an annual fee of $117 per mile of pipeline or an amount equal to the current user fee assessed by federal regulators, whichever is greater. Property owners would be charged a $300 fee.

The draft ordinance also would establish numerous setback distances for such pipelines:

At least 4 miles from the extraterritorial line of an incorporated city.

At least 2 miles from a a church, school, nursing home, long-term care facility, hospital, public park or public recreation area, and occupied structure.

At least a mile from a confined animal feeding operation, and from the ordinary high-water mark of the Missouri River, unless a nondevelopment flood plain permit is required.

At least 1,000 feet from certain electrical power infrastructure, and from a public drinking water treatment plant or wastewater treatment plant.

The proposed ordinance would require a pipeline company to provide proof of liability insurance, and it stresses that construction of access roads and other infrastructure "shall, to the extent reasonably possible, not disrupt farming, agricultural operations or the landscape."

Summit's proposed pipeline is being reviewed by the North Dakota Public Service Commission, which will decide on permitting the route. The PSC will host four public hearings, on March 14, March 28, April 11 and May 9.

The Legislature is considering several bills in response to the Summit pipeline, mainly targeted at restricting the use of eminent domain -- the forceful taking of private property use from a reluctant landowner. The landowner is still compensated. Many landowners fear Summit will resort to eminent domain; the company has said it hopes to come to agreeable terms with landowners on easements before considering the tactic.