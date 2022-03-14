Burleigh County brewery gets APUC grant

North Dakota's Agricultural Products Utilization Commission this quarter is providing grants totaling nearly $600,000 to nine projects, including one in the Bismarck region.
The group better known as APUC funds developers of North Dakota farm-related products. The money typically is used for research, marketing, farm diversification, agriculture tourism and technology, according to the state Agriculture Department.
Grants were awarded at the recent quarterly meeting in Jamestown. McKenzie-area Black Leg Brewery is getting $66,000 to fund planning, design and consulting for a newly developed bison-branded beer.
The largest grants this quarter are for $100,000. They're going to a Hillsboro-area operation that turns wheat straw into food containers, and a Bottineau dairy looking to develop a new ice cream sandwich.
Other projects that were awarded grants deal with ethanol production, corn hybrids, genotyping, hemp drying, cattle feed and electronic tarp systems. A full list of recipients can be found at https://www.nd.gov/ndda/news.
APUC will hold its next grant application hearing May 18-19 in Watford City. Applications must be received by April 1. For more information, go to https://www.nd.gov/ndda/apuc.