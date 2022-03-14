Burleigh County brewery gets APUC grant

Grants were awarded at the recent quarterly meeting in Jamestown. McKenzie-area Black Leg Brewery is getting $66,000 to fund planning, design and consulting for a newly developed bison-branded beer.

The largest grants this quarter are for $100,000. They're going to a Hillsboro-area operation that turns wheat straw into food containers, and a Bottineau dairy looking to develop a new ice cream sandwich.

Other projects that were awarded grants deal with ethanol production, corn hybrids, genotyping, hemp drying, cattle feed and electronic tarp systems. A full list of recipients can be found at https://www.nd.gov/ndda/news.



APUC will hold its next grant application hearing May 18-19 in Watford City. Applications must be received by April 1. For more information, go to https://www.nd.gov/ndda/apuc.