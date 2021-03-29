Burgum urges feds to keep 'metropolitan' criteria

Burgum in a Friday letter to federal Office of Management and Budget Director Dominic Mancini said reclassifying Bismarck and Grand Forks as "micropolitan" would put federal funding at risk and "would be detrimental to policymakers, private industry and our state.”

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators and representatives also is urging the federal government not to raise the population criteria for core cities in metro areas from 50,000 residents to 100,000 residents. Statisticians who recommended doing so say it's long overdue, given that the U.S. population has more than doubled since the 50,000-person threshold was introduced in 1950.