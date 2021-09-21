Burgum upset with Canada border travel ban extension

“Again without an explanation from the White House, it’s impossible to know what’s driving this baffling decision to extend these unnecessary restrictions on land-based travelers from Canada -- when Canada’s vaccination rate is substantially higher than the United States’ -- while making accommodations for foreign visitors traveling by air to our country,” Burgum said.

The White House on Monday announced that by early November, it would allow overseas air visitors who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The new rules replace Donald Trump-era travel bans. Passengers will have to show proof of vaccination before boarding, as well as a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than three days prior to departure.

The Biden administration appears to be getting ready to ease and streamline the patchwork of travel restrictions that were first imposed at the outset of the pandemic in March 2020, when Trump was still president, according to AP.

But Burgum said the Canada border travel ban "continues to hurt communities and citizens on both sides of the border, as well as our retail and tourism businesses that rely on Canadian travelers.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0