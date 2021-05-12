Burgum touts goal to make North Dakota carbon neutral by 2030

“It’s absolutely naive to think we can solve the problem by cutting capital off from the industry that’s producing the world’s energy,” he said. “We need to drive capital toward this industry so we can raise the amount of (research and development) that’s going on in this industry, so we can solve those problems.”

Schafer said he believes North Dakota would be better off directing its research money toward more proven technologies.

“If we were to take the financial resources and all of the effort that is being put into research of carbon capture and storage and put that toward the existing renewables and conservation practices we know would reduce our carbon footprint, that makes more sense,” he said.

Burgum has a history of big announcements at oil conferences. He made a goal in 2017 at another Bismarck oil event to eliminate spills while doubling the state’s oil output to 2 million barrels per day.