Burgum touts goal to make North Dakota carbon neutral by 2030

Gov. Doug Burgum announced a goal Wednesday to make North Dakota carbon neutral by the end of the decade.
He challenged the state’s energy and agriculture industries to work toward the goal through innovation, a theme he has repeated frequently throughout his four years in office. Increasingly, states and businesses are pledging to go "carbon neutral" in an effort to address climate change.
Burgum envisions reaching the goal while maintaining robust oil and coal industries in North Dakota.
“This may seem like a moonshot, but it’s actually not,” Burgum said to a room full of oil industry workers and executives at the Williston Basin Petroleum Conference being held this week at the Bismarck Event Center. “This is actually completely doable.”
A member of North Dakota’s environmental community welcomed the goal, though he questioned the route the governor outlined to achieve it. Wayde Schafer, spokesman for the Sierra Club in North Dakota, said the state ought to put more resources toward renewable power.
Burgum cited several carbon capture and storage projects underway as means to achieve the 2030 deadline, including Project Tundra at the Milton R. Young Station near Center. The effort involves retrofitting the coal-fired power plant to separate carbon dioxide from the rest of its exhaust gas, then injecting the emissions into rock deep underground for permanent storage. Burgum also referenced similar plans for Coal Creek Station, North Dakota’s largest coal-fired power plant near Underwood.
The governor mentioned enhanced oil recovery efforts in the state as well. The process involves injecting carbon dioxide into depleted oil fields to boost oil production. Denbury Resources is involved in a sizable operation using the technique in the southwestern part of the state.
“We have hit the geologic jackpot in North Dakota,” Burgum said.
North Dakota has the capacity to store over 250 billion tons of carbon emissions, Burgum said. The governor based his goal around an estimate of 30 million tons per year of carbon dioxide released by energy production in the state, a figure from the University of North Dakota's Energy & Environmental Research Center.
In a recent estimate, the U.S. Energy Information Administration ranked North Dakota 34th in the nation for carbon dioxide emissions, releasing 56 million metric tons annually from all sources.
North Dakota produces significant amounts of other types of greenhouse gases that contribute to climate change such as methane, which can leak from oil and gas infrastructure. The governor did not mention methane in announcing his carbon goal.
In addition to energy, agriculture plays a role in carbon storage, Burgum said. Certain agricultural practices can allow for carbon dioxide to be stored in soil and rangeland, and several large-scale greenhouse projects aim to make use of carbon dioxide to improve productivity in growing produce, he said.
Several ethanol plants are working on projects that involve sending their emissions underground. Burgum also touted a recently announced project that aims to build a pipeline across several Midwestern states into North Dakota to inject carbon dioxide from regional ethanol plants.
“We won’t achieve this goal with federal mandates or state regulations,” Burgum said. “The only way we will achieve this goal is through innovation.”
Schafer with the Sierra Club said “the devil is in the details” to reach the governor’s goal.
“What tangible steps does he have in mind to achieve that?” Schafer asked. “If he’s going to be relying solely on carbon capture and storage, which is an unproven technology, we would have some concerns with that. But the overall goal is definitely something we could support.”
Carbon capture technology for the coal industry is in its infancy and is expensive, costing at times billions of dollars to bring the technology online at some of the coal plants where it’s been tried.
Burgum said the state needs to direct more research money into developing such technology. He was critical of efforts among investors to direct resources away from the fossil fuel industry, a trend in recent years as the public’s demand to address climate change grows.
“It’s absolutely naive to think we can solve the problem by cutting capital off from the industry that’s producing the world’s energy,” he said. “We need to drive capital toward this industry so we can raise the amount of (research and development) that’s going on in this industry, so we can solve those problems.”
Schafer said he believes North Dakota would be better off directing its research money toward more proven technologies.
“If we were to take the financial resources and all of the effort that is being put into research of carbon capture and storage and put that toward the existing renewables and conservation practices we know would reduce our carbon footprint, that makes more sense,” he said.
Burgum has a history of big announcements at oil conferences. He made a goal in 2017 at another Bismarck oil event to eliminate spills while doubling the state’s oil output to 2 million barrels per day.
He referenced that goal in his speech Wednesday, saying the state was headed toward producing 2 million barrels per day of oil before the pandemic hit last spring and sent oil prices and production plummeting. The state surpassed 1.5 million barrels per day in November 2019 before production fell to below 900,000 barrels per day last summer.
Oil field spills still occur frequently in North Dakota. Burgum said companies are developing technology to better detect leaks.
