Burgum postpones State of the State speech due to laryngitis

Gov. Doug Burgum has postponed his State of the State address slated for Wednesday because he has laryngitis.

A new date was not immediately scheduled for the speech, which was to be delivered in Fargo and livestreamed. The governor did not want the problems with his voice "to distract from the annual message," according to a statement from his office.

The governor is regularly tested for COVID-19, including on Monday afternoon. He has not tested positive, according to his office.

The address, when it happens, will be Burgum's third such speech in about a year. Last year the governor delivered the speech to the Legislature in January and again in November for state lawmakers' five-day special session.

