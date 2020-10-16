Burgum places Indian Affairs commissioner on administrative leave amid investigation

Gov. Doug Burgum on Friday placed North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission Executive Director Scott Davis on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into allegations of misconduct.

“We take allegations of misconduct very seriously. The State of North Dakota is committed to a safe and equitable workplace environment for all team members,” Burgum said in a statement released late Friday.

State Labor Commissioner Erica Thunder has been appointed interim Indian Affairs commissioner while the investigation is pending. The governor’s office said no additional details would be released during the investigation.

Davis is a member of the governor's Cabinet. He was first appointed to the position in 2009 by then-Gov. John Hoeven.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0