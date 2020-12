Gov. Doug Burgum directed all government agencies to fly the U.S. and North Dakota flags at half-staff on Monday in honor of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

Burgum also encouraged North Dakotans to fly the flags at half-staff at their homes and businesses.

The governor's directive follows a proclamation from President Donald Trump, which honors those who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

