Burgum orders flags at half-staff on 9/11 anniversary

Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the U.S. and North Dakota flags at half-staff on Friday in remembrance of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Burgum encourages North Dakota residents to do the same with their flags. Americans also are encouraged to observe a moment of silence at 7:46 a.m. CDT to honor the nearly 3,000 victims.

“Nineteen years after the unspeakable acts that shook our nation, we pay tribute to those who lost their lives and the heroic acts of bravery by the first responders and rescue workers who put themselves in harm’s way to bring others to safety,” Burgum said in a statement. “We also pay tribute and express our eternal gratitude to the courageous men and women who have fought the Global War on Terrorism, including the 28 service members from North Dakota who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.”