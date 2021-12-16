Burgum, Dohrmann visit North Dakota soldiers serving on the southern border

Gov. Doug Burgum and the leader of the North Dakota National Guard traveled to the U.S.-Mexico border on Wednesday to visit Guard soldiers deployed there in October.

The 125 soldiers with the Bismarck-based 957th Engineer Company are supporting U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the southern border, which has seen surges of migrants this year. The U.S. Army, via the National Guard Bureau, requested the Guard's mobilization.

“From the southwest border to our shared northern border with Canada, border security affects every state in the nation, from ensuring the safe and efficient flow of goods and services to stopping illegal immigration and drug and human trafficking," said Burgum, who serves as commander-in-chief of the state Guard. "We’re deeply grateful to our North Dakota soldiers for doing their part with courage and professionalism to support the efforts to end the humanitarian crisis and secure the southwest border.”

Burgum and Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, the Guard's adjutant general, received briefings from Customs and Guard officials and met with the soldiers.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the professionalism I saw within our soldiers during the visit down here,” Dohrmann said. “I also gained a greater appreciation for the enormous challenge that Customs and Border Protection is facing down here, and really gained an appreciation for the work they do, the professionalism of that organization. I’m proud and humbled that the North Dakota National Guard can be part of the solution.”

Members of the 957th have deployed previously to Kuwait (2019-20), Kosovo (2009-10) and Iraq (2003-04).

