Burgum declares statewide drought disaster; national park fire 65% contained

All but one of North Dakota's 53 counties -- Griggs, in the east central part of the state -- have now implemented some form of outdoors burning restrictions. Much of western North Dakota was in the "very high" fire danger category on Thursday. "Near-critical" fire weather conditions existed across all of the west, according to the National Weather Service.

Documented wildfires in North Dakota increased over the past week from 139 scorching about 26,000 acres to 194 burning nearly 34,000 acres, according to Beth Hill, acting outreach and education manager for the North Dakota Forest Service. The acreage is more than triple what burned in the state all of last year.

The fires include one a week ago that burned 2,276 acres, or about 3 ½ square miles, in the Medora area, prompting a temporary evacuation of the tourist town, and the ongoing 5,000-acre Horse Pasture Fire in the North Unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

Horse Pasture Fire