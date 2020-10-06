Burgum announces new tools at Main Street ND Summit

Gov. Doug Burgum at Tuesday's kickoff event for the annual 2020 Main Street ND Summit announced two new tools to aid communities with planning and development.

The North Dakota New Development Calculator will enable local decision-makers and residents to estimate the fiscal impact of a potential new development, based on estimated costs of supporting and maintaining new infrastructure and the property and sales tax revenue collected from a new project, according to the governor.

The tool was developed with help from the city of Bismarck and Civitecture Studio in Bismarck.

A new Economic Development Ecosystem Map tool will give community leaders and economic developers a map of partners and resources in their area supporting development. Users will be able to add layers to a map of North Dakota to show which partner organizations and programs are operating at a statewide, regional and community level, to enhance collaboration.

The event that runs through Wednesday is part of Gov. Doug Burgum's Main Street Initiative to revitalize and spur growth in the state's communities. It's being held virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The theme is "Building Resilient Communities." For more information, go to www.mainstreetnd.com.

