Burgum announces launch of intermodal service, after yearslong effort

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Previous shipments from the Minot facility were not intermodal shipments in any case, according to James Leiman, director of economic development and finance at the North Dakota Department of Commerce. They were sent via a multimodal, or transloading, method, which differs from intermodal in that shipping containers are opened and goods transferred between different modes of transportation. The need for human labor increases the shipping costs, Leiman said.

An intermodal train that will arrive in Minot next week will be "arguably the first true intermodal operation in the state of North Dakota," Leiman said. "This is the real deal now."

Burgum called it a "game-changer."

"Producers and processors across our state will now have access to competitively priced transportation, which will enable us to further grow and diversify our economy,” he said.

The North Dakota Grain Dealers Association did not immediately respond to a request for comment left after hours Wednesday. BNSF Railway did not immediately provide more details on the intermodal service.

The private company that will manage the system will be named next week, Leiman said.

Burgum made the announcement at the close of the 2020 Main Street ND Summit, part of his Main Street Initiative to revitalize and spur growth in the state's communities.

Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.