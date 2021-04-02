BSC looks to continue efforts in Saudi Arabia after failed partnership

The three-year program trained male high school graduates in disciplines such as renewable energy until the partnership ended in September due to falling oil prices amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The program was touted as being able to serve 400 students at its facility, though the final semester saw 118 students enrolled. BSC did not have control over enrollment, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Rebecca Collins said.

The college earned about $1.4 million from two revenue sources over the course of the program -- a $4,000 per-student fee and a 20% commission. Initial estimates had the partnership bringing in about $20 million for BSC.

The college has been developing its new venture since October and plans to operate it as a small pilot model at first, according to Jensen.

"This will be a different relationship that we build directly with students and communities," he said.

There is no goal for enrollment. The number depends on what programs the college can offer and its accreditation, spokeswoman Marnie Piehl said.

BSC officials did not have an estimate on the program's cost due to several unknowns including number of students, the possibility for the curriculum to include a lab or other equipment, the length of the program and the number of credits offered. The program will be funded by the BSC Innovations Foundation, which uses earnings from the college's previous Saudi efforts.

