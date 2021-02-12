Brutally cold weekend in store, but warm-up is on the way; arctic blast might be historic

The coldest weekend of the winter is in store for North Dakota, but a warming trend is on the horizon.

Brutally frigid arctic air that has blanketed the state this week will linger over the next couple of days. The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory through mid-Sunday, with low temperatures in the minus 20s and 30s and wind chills dropping as low as 45 below zero along the South Dakota border to 55 below along the Canada border.

"The life-threatening wind chills will cause frostbite on exposed skin in 10 minutes or less," the weather service said, urging people to stay indoors if possible and to layer up with proper clothing if they need to go outdoors.

High temperatures this weekend might not climb above zero. In the Bismarck-Mandan area, highs on Saturday and Sunday are expected to be in the single digits below zero.

The arctic blast extends all the way to Texas, with record lows possible there and in surrounding states this weekend, according to AccuWeather.