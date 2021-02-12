Brutally cold weekend in store, but warm-up is on the way; arctic blast might be historic

The coldest weekend of the winter is in store for North Dakota, but a warming trend is on the horizon.
Brutally frigid arctic air that has blanketed the state this week will linger over the next couple of days. The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory through mid-Sunday, with low temperatures in the minus 20s and 30s and wind chills dropping as low as 45 below zero along the South Dakota border to 55 below along the Canada border.
"The life-threatening wind chills will cause frostbite on exposed skin in 10 minutes or less," the weather service said, urging people to stay indoors if possible and to layer up with proper clothing if they need to go outdoors.
High temperatures this weekend might not climb above zero. In the Bismarck-Mandan area, highs on Saturday and Sunday are expected to be in the single digits below zero.
The arctic blast extends all the way to Texas, with record lows possible there and in surrounding states this weekend, according to AccuWeather.
The arctic outbreak might be historic, according to the weather service. If the forecast holds, there could be 10 consecutive days of lows of minus 10 degrees or colder at Bismarck. That would be tied with a streak in 2004 for the longest this century. Since record-keeping began in 1874, there have been only 11 streaks of that length or longer, with the longest being 23 days in 1936 and 1875.
Much warmer weather is on the way next week, however. The weather service forecast calls for a gradual warm-up as the cold air leaves the area, and a week from now, high temps in the Bismarck-Mandan area might be around 30 above. And the agency's 8-14-day outlook calls for a good chance of above-normal temperatures in nearly all of North Dakota.
The downside is that dry conditions continue. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor Map shows nearly all of North Dakota in some form of drought, and more than half of the state in severe drought, including most of the west.
"The forecast remains dry through the extended period," the weather service's long-term forecast says. "Although a hit-or-miss snow shower or flurry or two can not be ruled out, no significant storms are expected at this time."
