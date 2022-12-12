Brush pile burning planned in western North Dakota

Forestry crews will be burning brush piles in part of the Little Missouri National Grassland of western North Dakota as weather allows through this coming January.
The Ponderosa Pines Thinning Project work will be done in the northern portion of Slope County. Addressing fuel loads in the pine stands will reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire and improve the health and resilience of the pine stands, according to the Dakota Prairie Grasslands office.
Smoke may be visible for long distances once burning begins. Fire crews will monitor the brush piles during burning and will continue monitoring until there is no threat of a restart.
For more information go to www.fs.usda.gov/dpg/.