Brine, oil spill reported in Mountrail County

Brine and oil spilled this week at a well site in Mountrail County, according to the North Dakota Oil and Gas Division.
The incident occurred Tuesday at the Parshall 154-1721H oil well, operated by EOG Resources about 5 miles northwest of Parshall. The company reported to the state that 420 barrels or 17,640 gallons of brine spilled, as well as 100 barrels or 4,200 gallons of oil. Brine is highly saturated saltwater that comes to the earth's surface alongside oil and gas at a well site.
The fluids were contained on the well site and have been recovered, the Oil and Gas Division said. A state inspector will continue to monitor cleanup, according to the state.
