Bowman Wind project hearing rescheduled
Bowman Wind project hearing rescheduled

bowman wind.jpg

The state Public Service Commission has rescheduled a public hearing on the Bowman Wind project proposed in southwestern North Dakota.

Apex Clean Energy is proposing a $420 million wind farm that could include the first large-scale battery storage facility in the state. The project would involve putting up 74 wind turbines on 69 square miles of land south of the cities of Bowman and Rhame. Apex seeks a permit from state regulators.

The public hearing had been set for next Thursday, but the company earlier this month said it wanted to work out lingering issues with a landowner first. The hearing is now scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 24. It's set for 8 a.m. Mountain time at the Four Seasons Pavilion West Wing, 12 Highway 12 E., Bowman.

