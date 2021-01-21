Bowman credit union robbed at gunpoint; suspect in custody

A Reeder man with a lengthy criminal history is in custody after allegedly robbing a Bowman bank at gunpoint and leading officers on a chase.

Jeremy Mellmer, who is in his late 30s, is accused of entering Dakota West Credit Union shortly before 12:30 p.m. Mountain time Thursday, brandishing a handgun and fleeing in a pickup truck with an unknown amount of cash. No one was hurt, and the money and pistol were later recovered, according to Bowman County Sheriff Frank Eberle. The credit union closed for the rest of the day, with plans to reopen Tuesday, according to a social media post.

Officers with the sheriff's offices in Bowman, Adams and Hettinger counties, the North Dakota Highway Patrol and the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded. A pursuit ended at Mellmer's rural residence near the Adams County town of Reeder, where patrol troopers arrested him without incident, Eberle said. Bowman and Reeder are about 24 miles apart.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mellmer was brought back to Bowman County and will eventually be incarcerated in Dickinson pending formal charges, the sheriff said. It wasn't clear if Mellmer had obtained an attorney to represent him.