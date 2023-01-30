Bowman aviator named to Hall of Fame

Bowman aviator Rodney Schaaf is being inducted into the North Dakota Aviation Hall of Fame.

Schaaf served at Grand Forks Air Base as a KC-135 flight crew member with the Air Force, including service during the Vietnam War. He went on to be a pilot for Delta Air Lines, retiring in 2004.

Schaaf was chairman of the Bowman County Airport Authority for more than a decade, and is an advocate for youth aviation education and development. He's been involved in statewide initiatives with the Airport Association of North Dakota. Schaaf in 2012 became the fourth pilot to complete North Dakota's Passport Program, flying to all 89 public-use airports in the state.

The induction ceremony is 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, during the annual “Fly North Dakota” Conference at the Bismarck Hotel and Conference Center. Schaaf will become the 48th member of the hall. More information is at fly-nd.com/Hall-of-fame.