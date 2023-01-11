Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse in Bismarck closes after nearly 30 years; bar was last of 4 in Dakotas

Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse on Wednesday announced it has permanently closed its Bismarck location, the last in the Dakotas.

The business in a statement said General Manager Brad Erickson is retiring, "and we believe now is the best time to go out while we’re still on top of Bismarck’s night life scene."

The bar earlier this month had moved to weekends only, due to staffing issues.

Bucks has been a popular nightclub for nearly three decades. It's also been known for its annual Bucks for Bras charity event to raise money for breast cancer research. The event featured long streams of tied-together bras hung from the roof of its downtown building.

The property at 118 S. Third St. will be put up for sale this year, and an auction will be held in March to sell the memorabilia and equipment, the statement said.

The Borrowed Bucks in Fargo closed last June, and the Bucks in Grand Forks shut down in 2016. The bar in Sioux Falls, S.D., closed in 2017. Business partner Warren Ackley has cited changing tastes among the nightclub crowd as a big reason.