Body of missing man found in submerged vehicle

The body of a 62-year-old man who had been reported missing to Williston police on Wednesday has been found in a submerged vehicle in the Missouri River.

An angler came across the vehicle Thursday evening near the Lewis and Clark boat ramp off U.S. Highway 85 south of Williston, according to a joint statement from the Williston Police Department and the sheriff's offices in McKenzie and Williams counties.

Officials on Friday confirmed the vehicle as belonging to Benny Armstrong. His body was found inside.

Authorities did not immediately release more information, citing the ongoing investigation. They declined to comment on whether there was anything to indicate the death might be suspicious.

