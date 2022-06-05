 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Body found in Lake Sakakawea; not known if it's missing man

An angler found a body south of the Four Bears Bridge over Lake Sakakawea on Saturday. 

Authorities are working to identify a body found in Lake Sakakawea. It's not yet known if it's a New Town man who has been missing for more than a month.

An angler found the body Saturday morning along the eastern shoreline about 3 miles south of Four Bears Bridge, according to the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation Emergency Operations Center.

The body was sent to the state medical examiner's office in Bismarck for an autopsy and identification.

Authorities have been searching in recent weeks for Charles Bearstail, 64, of New Town. He last contacted family or friends and last used his cellphone on April 24, and he was reported missing by his family three days later. Bearstail regularly took part in outdoors activities including hiking, camping and kayaking. His pickup truck was found at the Four Bears Park Point the day he was reported missing. Investigators believe he might have gone out on the lake.

Land, air and water searches have been conducted for him, and authorities have asked boaters, anglers, hikers and campers in the area to watch for signs.

