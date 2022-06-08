Body found in Lake Sakakawea ID'd as missing man; cause of death still unknown

A body found in Lake Sakakawea over the weekend is that of Charles Bearstail, a New Town man who has been missing for more than a month.

The cause and manner of death are still being investigated, according to the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation Emergency Operations Center.

Authorities have said Bearstail regularly took part in outdoors activities including hiking, camping and kayaking, and that his pickup truck was found at the Four Bears Park Point the day he was reported missing. Investigators thought he might have got out on the lake and had asked boaters, anglers, hikers and campers in the area to watch for signs.

An angler found the body Saturday morning along the lake's eastern shoreline about 3 miles south of Four Bears Bridge. The body was sent to the state medical examiner's office in Bismarck for an autopsy and identification. The Emergency Operations Center announced Wednesday night that Bearstail had been identified and his immediate family notified.

Bearstail, 64, last contacted family or friends and last used his cellphone on April 24, and he was reported missing by his family three days later. Land, air and water searches were conducted for him over several weeks.

The effort included 26 local, tribal, county, state and federal agencies, along with nonprofit organizations from North Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin, according to the Emergency Operations Center. The search covered 175 square miles and 39 days.

