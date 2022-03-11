Boat access on drought-plagued Missouri River System could be problematic

Getting a fishing boat or a pontoon on the Missouri River System in North Dakota this summer could be tricky due to low water levels amid prolonged drought.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers predicts spring runoff to be well below normal for the upper Missouri River Basin. Runoff in February was less than expected, and the agency expects the trend to continue in coming months.

That doesn't bode well for the dozens of boat ramps on the river system in North Dakota.

"The ramps on Lake Sakakawea -- it's not pretty," said Bob Frohlich, fisheries development supervisor for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department. "And we probably have three usable ramps between Bismarck and the South Dakota border."

Work during previous droughts dating to the 1980s has resulted in a system of low-water ramps -- usually near the main ramps -- that could help with access on Lake Sakakawea. But officials need to find the money to get them operational. And there are no low-water ramps at the river ramp sites.

"If you lose Fox Island, you lose Fox Island," Frohlich said of the popular main ramp just south of Bismarck.

Ominous forecast

Mountain snowpack in the upper basin as of Feb. 27 was 80% of average, while mountain snowpack in the Fort Peck-to-Garrison reach was 82% of average. Plains snowpack in the upper basin is considered very light to nonexistent.

“The snow accumulation in both the plains and the mountains continues to be below average, and the soil moisture remains very low compared to normal," said John Remus, chief of the Corps' Missouri River Basin Water Management Division. "This resulted in us lowering our anticipated runoff for the 2022 water year.”

The 2022 runoff forecast above Sioux City, Iowa, has dropped from 21.7 million acre feet to 20.4 million acre feet, which would be 21% below normal.

The Corps will host its spring public meetings the week of April 11. They provide the public with information on conditions in the basin and agency plans for dam operations. Meeting details will be provided later.

“Given current water levels and projected runoff based on mountain snowpack, its likely both lakes Sakakawea and Oahe will be 5-10 feet lower than the lake elevations experienced in 2021,” state Fisheries Chief Greg Power said. “At these forecasted elevations, boating access at many, if not most of the boat ramps, will become problematic.

"The good news is that work was done during previous droughts resulting in a network of low water ramps that may become functional this year if some issues, such as erosion and sedimentation, are first addressed," Power said.

Network of ramps

There are 57 recreation areas on the Missouri River System between the Montana and South Dakota borders, managed through a hodgepodge of local, state and federal entities.

They include three boating access sites on the upper Missouri River from Williston to the Montana border and 35 on Lake Sakakawea behind Garrison Dam that each have at least one boat ramp. There also are a dozen ramps on the river stretch between the dam and the headwaters of Lake Oahe, which typically is around the Maclean Bottoms area, 15-18 miles south of Bismarck-Mandan. There are another 10 recreation sites on the Oahe portion in North Dakota.

The Corps owns the shoreline around Sakakawea and Oahe and maintains a handful of the boat ramp sites. The remaining recreation areas are leased and managed by a variety of stakeholders -- local entities such as park boards, and state agencies including Game and Fish, and Parks and Recreation.

The low-water ramps are in the same general area as the main ramps, but depending on terrain some are outside the original recreation site.

Some of the low-water ramps installed along Sakakawea during droughts decades ago and upgraded in the early 2000s were portable, but most are permanent structures that have been underwater now for 15 years or more. Officials will need to deal with erosion and sedimentation around those ramps, and on a few higher-water ramps that can be used at a lower water level if enough silt is removed.

"Twenty-seven ramps are on the list to be worked on," Frohlich said.

Ramps on the river stretch from the dam to Lake Oahe appear OK right now, though that situation could change depending on dam releases, according to Frohlich. The situation on the portion of Oahe in North Dakota is more dire, as "right now it's river channel all the way down," he said.

Finding funding

The work on the 27 ramps won't come cheap. Cost estimates range from $1.9 million to $2.4 million, depending on where the lake level ends up.

Game and Fish the past couple of months has been planning with the Corps and the state departments of Parks and Recreation, and Water Resources. The goal is to address such matters as permitting and funding so that ramp work can begin shortly after ice-out, according to Power.

The Corps is seeking funding from Congress.

"We're optimistic they're going to get something, but I don't know if it's going to be the full amount," Frohlich said, adding that another meeting was set Friday.

Some of the cost might have to be borne by the local entities, and some by Game and Fish, but "This one is really tough for us," Frohlich said. "We're fighting these same types of battles everywhere" around the state, not just on the Missouri River System.

Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

