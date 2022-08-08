 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

BNI Coal commissions $31 million dragline; coal miner replacing 45-year-old machine

  • 0
080922-nws-dragline1.jpg

Kim Peterson walks back to a tent after christening Legacy, a new BNI Coal dragline, by breaking a bottle of champagne on its shovel Monday morning. Peterson, a third-generation coal miner, submitted the name selected for the 11 million pound dragline. Peterson said she lives in Bismarck and when working stays in Center, where her parents reside. She said her father also was a coal miner and operated the mine's previous three draglines. The electrically operated dragline stands 286 feet high and required 214 trucks to deliver it in pieces from Mississippi to the mine outside of Center.

 Tom Stromme

CENTER -- A coal mining company in Center commissioned a $31 million dragline Monday and is about six weeks from putting the massive coal miner to use.

BNI Coal hosted the ceremony at its Center Mine. The machine that was previously operated by Mississippi Power Co. for six years is the world’s newest 757 Page dragline. The equipment, which has been named Legacy, will be more cost-effective than the dragline it's replacing, Big Jake, BNI General Manager Mike Heger said. 

Big Jake is the world’s oldest operating 757 Page model and has been in service for about 45 years. Heger said repairs would have cost the company tens of millions of dollars.

“Our existing machine needed major capital improvements over the next decade. We had an opportunity to purchase a new machine under a scenario where we would spend a little more money now, but over the following years it actually pays for itself,” Heger said. “The important thing about this, from our perspective, is that it’s a real strong signal that we intend to be here longer.” 

People are also reading…

The new dragline weighs 11 million pounds and stands 286 feet high, which is about 44 feet taller than the state Capitol. The boom is longer than a football field at 310 feet.

“Draglines are the biggest piece of equipment that you have in a mine. Its job is to simply take all of the overburden, which is the soils and clays and rocks that are over the top of the coal, and remove it so that you can mine the coal beneath,” Heger said. 

The new machine could mine coal for another 50 years, according to Heger.

“They do take capital improvements over time, so there’ll be major repairs. But it is the latest electrical technology, which is a huge deal,” he said, adding that the rest of the machine is “fairly replaceable” with regular maintenance. Parts from Big Jake that are compatible with Legacy will be salvaged and saved. Other parts will be sold to other mines for their draglines. Steel from the machine will be sold to a recycler.

Heger said that with the substantial investment, BNI is committed to maintaining a safe environment for employees and the public. 

“Obviously, in any industrial processes, (there are) environmental issues that need to be addressed. Primarily with us, it’s the way we handle runoff. We also have oils and greases, which are typical of other coal industrial facilities. But we’ve got a long track record of taking care of those and we take that really seriously,” he said. 

The two-year process of obtaining the dragline from Mississippi and transporting it to North Dakota began in April 2021. It  involved disassembling the machinery into pieces, hauling them on semitrailers and reassembling them. Welding the dragline back together has been ongoing since last fall.

“We’re probably about six weeks out from this being a beautiful, painted machine that will walk right up that road and start digging coal,” Heger said.

BNI has two other draglines -- Liberty, and a smaller machine named Big Sandy. 

State Public Service Commissioner Randy Christmann said BNI's investment in Legacy helps drive the coal industry forward. 

“Commissioning a piece of equipment like this is really a momentous event ... This is a huge capital investment for BNI,” he said. “It’s also a demonstration of BNI’s recognition of the fact that coal is an essential part of maintaining the affordable and dependable electric system that we all have become accustomed to having."

Reach Jackie Jahfetson at 701-250-8252 or jackie.jahfetson@bismarcktribune.com.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sturgis 2022 kicks off

Sturgis 2022 kicks off

STURGIS — In the midst of temperatures reaching the mid-90s, the 82nd annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally began at full throttle on Friday afternoon.

North Dakota Supreme Court strikes key portions of 'pore space' law

North Dakota Supreme Court strikes key portions of 'pore space' law

North Dakota’s Supreme Court has struck down key portions of a state law that a landowners group says was unconstitutional. The so-called pore space law passed the 2019 Legislature over the use of voids or cavities in underground rock formations. Pore spaces are used when the petroleum industry injects saltwater from oil and gas production underground for storage or for enhanced oil recovery. landowners sued the state arguing the law deprives them of their right to be compensated for the use of their pore space.  A state district judge last year ruled the law unconstitutional. Justices largely agreed.

North Dakota 'Operation Prairie Dog' infrastructure fund on track due to oil rebound

North Dakota 'Operation Prairie Dog' infrastructure fund on track due to oil rebound

A major spending initiative aimed at infrastructure projects outside North Dakota’s oil patch is on pace to be fully funded for the first time since the Legislature approved it three years ago, due to strong oil prices and steady production. “Operation Prairie Dog” is supposed to provide $250 million in every two-year budget cycle for infrastructure spending in non-oil producing areas. The Legislature assumed oil production and prices would hold after passing the bill, but they slipped due to the pandemic and only about $30 million was distributed in the last budget cycle. Joe Morrissette, the state’s top budget writer, said Wednesday that if oil revenue continues at the current rate, Prairie Dog will be fully funded this current budget cycle.

South Dakota ethics board pushes ahead in Noem investigation

South Dakota ethics board pushes ahead in Noem investigation

A South Dakota government ethics board on Wednesday pressed forward in its investigation of two complaints against Gov. Kristi Noem. It resisted an effort from the Republican governor to see them dismissed and extended the time it has to examine the allegations. Noem is under scrutiny from the state’s Government Accountability Board for allegations she misused the powers of her office by interfering in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license and flying on state-owned airplanes to political events. She has denied any wrongdoing. The board’s three retired judges voted unanimously to deny motions from the governor to dismiss the complaints. They then voted to grant a 60-day extension while they consider the complaints' merits.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

France ponders options for beluga whale in Seine river

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News