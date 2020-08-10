Blue Flint Ethanol studying biomass as potential fuel source

The company also is looking at natural gas as a potential fuel source.

"Based on the APUC grant, we're moving ahead with a more detailed engineering design and analysis to understand the capital and the technologies, so we can make a decision around whether biomass will be part of our future, or we move ahead with natural gas," Zueger said.

He remains optimistic about the future of Blue Flint.

"From the capacity to bring in natural gas, to bring in a water supply, to provide the technology that will allow us to remain a low-carbon fuel producer, all looks very favorable," Zueger said. "So I would say the likelihood that we will go ahead with a repower is very high."

But Zueger said the final decision rests in the hands of the Midwest AgEnergy board of directors.

Midwest AgEnergy also owns the Dakota Spirit ethanol plant in Spiritwood, east of Jamestown.