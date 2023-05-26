Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The North Dakota Industrial Commission has given the go-ahead to a carbon dioxide storage project in McLean County.

The project will capture climate-warming CO2 emissions from Midwest AgEnergy Group’s Blue Flint Ethanol plant near Underwood and transfer them to the nearby underground Broom Creek Formation. The formation also will be the site where the nearby Coal Creek Station coal-fired power plant will store its emissions.

The University of North Dakota’s Energy & Environmental Research Center earlier this month received $38.1 million in funding from the federal Energy Department to develop a storage system for Coal Creek. The EERC previously worked with Midwest AgEnergy Group to develop the carbon storage system for Blue Flint.

The Industrial Commission approval will be effective June 1, and the multimillion-dollar project is set to get moving quickly.

“We start work right away and maybe even by the end of the year, next year they’ll be ramping up to store 220,000 tons a year," State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms said. That amount is equivalent to the greenhouse gas emissions of about 44,400 vehicles over a year's time, according to an Environmental Protection Agency converter.

The Broom Creek Formation will be the second active CO2 injection well in North Dakota’s growing list of carbon storage projects. The other site is operated by the Red Trail Energy ethanol plant in Richardton. Helms said he anticipates there will be six injection sites across the state a year from now.

The pipeline from the Blue Flint Ethanol plant to the storage site will be 3 miles long, and storage will cover just over 11 square miles.

The Industrial Commission on Thursday also voted in favor of the amalgamation of pore space in the storage facility area. Pore space is the part of the subsurface that is porous enough for liquid and gas to flow through. Amalgamation is the process of requiring pore space owned by those who did not accept easements to be included in the storage facility.

About 91% of landowners agreed to easements related to this project prior to amalgamation. Landowners who did not agree to easements will still receive compensation, according to Helms.

“Everybody within the storage facility area will be equitably treated," he said.

Carbon storage projects have encountered pushback across North Dakota as the state seeks to reduce emissions while simultaneously keeping its carbon-intensive industries alive.

Emission reductions will be required to get the state’s production in line with the growing number of markets that have stricter environmental standards and regulations. Critics of carbon storage technology question its viability in reducing emissions and point to potential health risks that may arise if a pipeline were to leak.

Gov. Doug Burgum said he is excited to see the project go through.

“Love that 91% number," he said. “That dispels a lot of concerns for folks, so that’s just great.”